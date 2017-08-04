JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Turns the Atlantic Ocean Into a Morioh Masterpiece

✖

The world of Morioh is prepping a big return this February as the spin-off series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, is about to make a big splash on the streaming service of Netflix and one fan has imagined a certain Joestar from Diamond Is Unbreakable as a part of the Atlantic Ocean! The fourth season of the popular anime series followed the story of Josuke Higashikata and his Stand, Crazy Diamond, attempting to save their small town from the nefarious plans of Yoshikage Kira, a serial killer who happens to have one of the deadliest Stands around!

While the story of Morioh has ended with the conclusion of Diamond Is Unbreakable, fans of the long-running series won't simply be returning to the sleepy town in the upcoming spin-off that follows the city's most famous mangaka. In the current storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, JoJolion, we have returned to Morioh, albeit a version of the town that exists in an alternate reality. Following a new character who emerges in the world that was established in Steelball Run, the latest arc is rumored to soon be closing its doors, leaving fans wondering how the story created by Hirohiko Araki will continue, or if this entry will be the final installment of the popular anime!

Twitter Artist Coralus_SF shared this impressive find that a certain Joestar of Diamond Is Unbreakable happens to pose perfectly within a certain section of the Atlantic Ocean, using their artistic talents to bring Morioh's savior back to the forefront:

I'm still fighting against depression with art, starting with something silly so I can share a good laugh. pic.twitter.com/EcWwzsTQ7d — CORALUS🦀0 slot (@coralus_SF) January 27, 2021

Fans are hyped for a potential reveal later this spring, as the anime franchise has announced that an event will dive into the future of the anime, with many believing that the sixth season, Stone Ocean, will be confirmed for a release later this year. Stone Ocean follows the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro and niece to Josuke, as she attempts to clear her name while being a prisoner within a maximum-security prison.

What do you think of this hilarious fusion between the world of the Joestars and the Atlantic Ocean?