A Cat Has Gone Viral for Their JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-Approved Poses

The popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has definitely risen in recent years. The once obscure franchise from Hirohiko Araki is now pretty much a household name among anime fans the world over, with the protagonists and their Stands each leaving their mark on said fans. So popular is the franchise in fact that anime fans have managed to find references in their day to day lives that remind them of the Joestar bloodline and the insanity of the stories that they’re involved in. Now, one fan has managed to share a buff cat that has fans thinking of the Stardust Crusaders whenever it is seen!

Twitter User Cute_Nekosmama shared their adorable cat, with the feisty feline searching around an entertainment stand as it shows off its buff exterior, seemingly making it quite the candidate to add to the ever expanding roster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

During the many seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, there have been a number of animals that have not only appeared in the storylines, but have been Stand users themselves. The most popular is most likely Iggy, the dog that wielded a Stand made of sand and joined Jotaro Kujo on his quest to defeat Dio Brando during the third season of Stardust Crusaders.

Iggy was hardly the most bizarre animal to appear during this season however, as Jotaro and his friends at one point encountered an orangutan whose Stand was actually a yacht. Needless to say, whenever an animal appears in the anime series, it is just as strange as the human protagonists and antagonists that we’ve encountered.

What was your favorite animal to appear during the anime series?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.

