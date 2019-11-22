Colorful JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Joylene to Life

The life of a Joestar is a difficult one, something that we think all protagonists of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure can agree on. With each generation, brand new challenges for both themselves, and their Stands, emerge for them to overcome. No one may know this more than the star of the sixth installment of the franchise, Jolyne Cujoh of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean fame. While her adventures have yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, this isn’t stopping fans from jumping on the band wagon and spreading the word about her exploits. Now, one fan has created an amazing cosplay that brings a bright, rainbow-esque version of the character to life!

Reddit User Slayrizz shared this amazing image of herself from the recently held convention of Anime NYC, capturing the style and fashion sense of Jolyne from the sixth story line of the long running franchise that pits Stand against Stand throughout every corner of the world:

There are a lot of unique aspects of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, one of which is that it will be the first to take place in Florida, specifically in a maximum security prison. The setting and environment that house the Stand battles in this storyline do a good job of laying out how different this story arc is from those that came before it, to say nothing of how different Jolyne is as a Joestar from those who came before.

Though each season has given us some truly bizarre Stands, and abilities that come with them, perhaps Stone Ocean gives us some of the strangest to date. While we won’t want to give away too many spoilers for those who are not caught up on the manga, there are going to be a number of situations that Jolyne finds herself in that no Joestar has ever encountered before.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.