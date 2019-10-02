Guido Mista Comes to Life in This Eerily Good JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a name which anime fans know whether they’ve seen the show or not. The cult hit has a reputation thanks to its outlandish fashion and beefy characters that has only grown in recent years. In fact, the show’s latest outing with Golden Wind leveled up the anime to top-tier status, and fans around the world did what they could to honor its cast.

Of course, that meant a slew of fans decided to make JoJo cosplays, and they did them in style. Plenty of Giorno looks can be seen floating around the Internet, but fans are always happy to see his comrades represented in the cosplay game. Thanks to a fan called KNITE, netizens got to see Guido Mista come to life in a cosplay, and it might be the most manga-accurate one yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, one of the cosplayer’s original looks surfaced on Reddit to the amazement of fans. As you can see below, the JoJo cosplay sees Guido dressed as colorfully as usual ion his blue-red outfit. With his signature hat on, Guido is rocking his long-sleeve crop top and printed pants with ease.

While the costume is very impressive, fans admit they are most impressed by the makeup of this cosplay. Creator Hirohiko Araki is heavyhanded when it comes to inking, and Guido is famous for having some dark lines in the manga. As such, this cosplay uses some dramatic makeup to mirror the aesthetic to great effect.

Which character from Golden Wind ended up being your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.