JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Pays Tribute to the Original JoJo

Among the numerous Stands that populate the roster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, sometimes fans of the franchise can forget where it all began. Jonathan Joestar was the very first member of the Joestar line that we managed to get to know in the franchise, beginning the war between his bloodline and the evil that was Dio Brando. Though he didn’t have a Stand of his own, Jonathan instead employed the power of the Ripple, which was a solar based attack perfect for eradicating vampires. Now, one fan has managed to perfectly recreate the first member of the Joestar line through some amazing cosplay!

Instagram User SeanPriceCosplay managed to put together an amazing costume that takes the anime character of Jonathan Joestar and surround him in the Ripple energy that has become the trademark of his attacks against Dio Brando and his legion of vampires:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may know, Jonathan befell quite the horrific end. Suffering from fatal wounds during his final fight with Dio, his body was then taken over by Dio’s head, which allowed the vampire to return to threaten the Joestar line again during the third season of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that pays homage to the original Joestar? What’s been your favorite protagonist of the Joestar bloodline to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.