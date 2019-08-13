JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Genderbent Cosplay Puts New Shine on Crazy Diamond

While we didn’t put Crazy Diamond on the top of our list for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Top 10 Hero Stands, we still had it in the running and the Stand of the fourth season’s protagonist had a series of aces up its sleeve when it came to fighting against Enemy Stands. Harboring the patented technique of unleashing a series of machine gun punches in any direction, Crazy Diamond had the unique power of being able to use “restoration” to return items to a previous time or place and also heal nearly any injury to boot. One Instagram JoJo fan has decided to put a unique cosplay spin on the hearted wonder!

Instagram User Yuux0 shared her genderbending cosplay that brings Crazy Diamond into the real world with a brand new flair, with the photo itself taken at the Japan Expo:

The Instagram cosplayer has a series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplays that show off her ability to whip up some amazing costumes and shine a new light onto the universe that is JoJo. The anime franchise of JoJo has such amazing art and fashion that they make for some amazing real world interpretations if someone is able to accurately portray the Stand wielders. Crazy Diamond alone seems like such an undertaking in managing to bring the pink brawler to life.

The fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable followed the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar in Josuke Higashikata and his Crazy Diamond Stand. Joined by a group of students and misfits that each had bizarre Stands of their own, Josuke had to gather his strength in an isolated town in order to fight against the serial killer tendencies of Yoshikage Kira and his explosive Stand, Killer Queen.

What do you think of this amazing genderbending Crazy Diamond cosplay? Which Stand has been your favorite of the JoJos so far?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.