JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Explains Why SPOILER Died

Throughout the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, perhaps there has only been one family more intertwined with the Joestar bloodline than the Brandos and that’s the Zeppeli family. Originally appearing with Will Anthonio Zeppeli teaching the secret technique of the ripple to Jonathan Joestar in the first season, Phantom Blood, the Zeppelis have led a useful, yet tragic, history where they die throughout the franchise. Recently, the creator of the popular and strange series, Hirohiko Araki, attended the comic convention, Lucca Comics And Games Convention, and answered the question as to why the Zeppelis always meet such a dire fate.

Twitter User Omitaichi shared the exceprt from the Lucca Convention, with Araki diving into just why the Zeppelis died, having appeared in Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, and Steelball Run respectively, acting as safeguards to the Joestars but meeting terrible deaths in the process:

araki DIDNT say zeppelis DESERVE to die, its just that they have a purpose and their purpose is to help and guide joestars, even if it means to give up on their lives — fwan 🦇 ✈️ araki @ lucca con (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

While the Zeppelis haven’t been appearing in the recent seasons of JoJo, mostly because the ripple hasn’t been employed much since the introduction of Stands, they will be making a comeback in a future season. Both Zeppelis who appeared in Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency assisted the Joestar protagonists in reaching their ultimate goals of defeating both Dio and Cars, vampires that were bent on ruling the world.

Araki dove into the fact that the Zeppelis died once their “goals were completed” in assisting the Joestars, in the process, giving us some of the most emotional death scenes in the franchise, especially Caesar Zeppeli’s death in the second season, Battle Tendency.

