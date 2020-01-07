JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Paints New Artwork For The Paralympic Games

This summer, the Tokyo Summer Olympics promise to incorporate the history of the Olympics with various anime projects and events that will truly make otaku feel like they are a part of the action. With the Gundam Satellite being launched as part of the festivities and various videos already being made by popular animation studios, works are beginning to roll out for the following 2020 Summer Paralympics, created by some of the biggest names in anime. One such example comes from none other than Hirohiko Araki, the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, who put his talents to good use by creating a new poster for the games!

Viz Media shared the amazing poster for the Summer Paralympics 2020 via their Official Twitter Account, showing that Hirohiko Araki’s art style for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series can transfer amazingly to images of real life competitors, giving a sense of epic-ness to the upcoming events:

The Sky above The Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa | Check out Hirohiko Araki’s official poster for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games! https://t.co/6tA6eRKWRp pic.twitter.com/nNbbhs9oVN — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 7, 2020

Hirohiko is continuing to tell the story of the Joestar bloodline via the manga, as well as its anime adaptation that recently completed the telling of the story of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand of the Golden Wind. While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind concluded, fans are anticipating the next chapter of the anime with Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

While the potential sixth season of the franchise, Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed, fans have anticipated the story of Jolyne Cujoh hitting the small screen so much that it has trended on social media a number of times. While no confirmation has been given about the series return via the maximum security prison story arc, its clear that there is still an exceptionally large fan base for the series that made Stands oh so popular.

