JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Recreates Jotaro in The JOJOLands Style

Of the many Joestars that have been born from the mind of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s creator Hirohiko Araki, Jotaro Kujo sticks out among the crowd. Debuting in Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro would beome a supporting character in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Stone Ocean, even garnering a quick cameo in Golden Wind. Since the manga first began in the 1980s, Araki’s art has changed considerably when it comes to the Stand-focused series. As Hirohiko works on the latest entry of the franchise, The JOJOLands, the artist has returned once again with Jotaro, depicting the Stardust Crusader in his recent artistic style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest changes that has taken place for the Joestars since the Stardust Crusader days is the physique of the characters. In the third storyline of the anime franchise, it was almost impossible to believe that Jotaro was a high school student since his physique made him look like a serious body builder. Over the years, Araki has taken a far different approach in creating his characters, making them sleeker and more stylish in the process. The JOJOLands, which is still running to this day, depicts its protagonists Jodio and Dragona as far more slender than several previous characters. With Araki drawing Jotaro and his Stand Star Platinum once again, you can see how different the pair would look had they debuted today.

hirohiko araki

The JOJOLands Hit The Classics

The Jotaro we know appearing in The JOJOLands might seem unlikely, but the latest arc of the anime franchise has already brought back one big character from the past. In the earlier chapters of Jodio and Dragona’s story, the siblings were tasked with stealing a priceless diamond from an unexpected target. None other than Kishibe Rohan, Araki’s favorite fictional mangaka, appeared in the story and seemed nearly identical to the past times we saw the artist in action. While this fact doesn’t necessarily mean that Jotaro is assured to return, it proves that anything is possible for Hirohiko Araki’s world.

Luckily, The JOJOLands aren’t the only place where fans will be able to revel in the world of Stands. Earlier this year, at Anime Expo, David Production held a big event to highlight the future of the franchise with the upcoming anime adaptation of the Steel Ball Run. Considering one of the best storylines that Araki ever conceived, JoJo fans shouldn’t expect a Jotaro return in this series either, but they can expect an anime horse race like no other. While no release window has been revealed for Johnny Joestar’s wild ride, another event is slated to take place in September, which might shine a brighter light on what is to come.

Want to stay up to date on all the biggest Stand news? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime, or hit us up in the comments.