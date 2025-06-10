JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Officially Crosses Over Into One Of 2025’s Biggest New Anime

The next time that the Joestars will helm their own anime adaptation is with the upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, as the series was confirmed earlier this year at the latest JOJODay extravaganza. This fact isn’t stopping some of its previous protagonists from making appearances in other anime series, however. In a recent episode of one of 2025’s biggest new anime adaptations, none other than Jotaro Kujo of Stardust Crusaders fame appeared, allowing another production house the opportunity to bring the Joestar to life. Luckily, the studio seemingly passed portraying the anime protagonist with flying colors as the new clip shows.

Witch Watch has hit the ground floor running with its anime arrival in April of this year, with the series becoming a big hit in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump via its source material. With the anime’s protagonist lambasting side character Tenryu Kiyomiya thanks to his strange focus on his hat, Kiyomiya makes the mother of all JoJo references. Not only does Tenryu compare his situation to that of Jotaro Kujo, but Witch Watch actually takes the chance to show the Stardust Crusader in full, making for a wild crossover in the series made by Bibury Animation Studios rather than David Production. You can watch the crossover itself below.

Witch Watch Episode 10 kept the reference to Jotaro Kujo, where Tenryu Kiyomiya has his hand stuck to his hat at all times. It's stated that this is a phenomenon similar to how Jotaro's hat and hair combined together. pic.twitter.com/E1iBGGR6WP — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) June 8, 2025

In a world where My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, with both Kaiju No. 8 and One Piece also in their final sagas, a power vacuum is being created in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Witch Watch, which first premiered in 2021 from creator Kenta Shinohara, has a good enough chance to be a mover and shaker in the shonen world. For the first season of its anime, the show is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, giving fans plenty of ways to catch up on the story of Nico Wakatsuki.

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, where the Steel Ball Run ends up in terms of streaming is anyone’s guess. Netflix was the exclusive platform to house the Stone Ocean, chronicling the story of Jolyne Cujoh. Luckily, the next chapter of the Joestars will see David Production return to the franchise as the studio has been responsible for bringing the series to life ever since the latest take on Phantom Blood kicked things off over one decade ago. Wherever the story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli does arrive, the return of the Stand-focused franchise is sure to make for a major event within the anime world, especially since creator Hirohiko Araki has been continuing the franchise’s manga with his latest release, The JOJOLands.

