JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Bids Farewell to Diamond is Unbreakable

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable ended its strong run on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block last Saturday, and it was definitely a bittersweet moment for fans. While they were happy to see the series reach its big conclusion, it means that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s time on Toonami is done for a while. No one is more bummed about this than the stars of the series themselves.

Billy Kametz, the star voice behind Josuke Higashikata in the English dub of the series, shared his fond farewell to the character with fans and cemented himself in a long line of JoJo‘s stars.

Taking to Twitter, Kametz bid Josuke Higashikata a bittersweet goodbye following the finale, “Tonight is the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure DIU!! I had the absolute best time voicing Josuke. It’s an experience I will never forget and I am so grateful to the whole cast and crew and to all the fans for going on this journey with us. You guys are Greato! Enjoy!!!”

With the series’ excellent English dub, Kametz became the de-facto voice of Josuke for many fans. Though this goodbye is a little sad, fans ushered Kametz off with plenty of well wishes proving that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are some of the warmest fans out there. For those hoping to hear more of Kametz’s Josuke, Part 1 of Diamond is Unbreakable will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD later this July.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The fifth and currently airing iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.