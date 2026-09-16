New Zombie Anime Sets Crunchyroll Release Date in Time for Halloween – Watch Trailer

The Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and the new lineup is more exciting than ever with the return of Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and some of the most anticipated series with sequels. The final quarter of this year also has a list of exciting new anime series lineup for this season. Crunchyroll is the largest anime streaming platform for fans across the world. Each season, the platform adds dozens of anime shows to its library and makes them more accessible for fans. The new shows air new episodes weekly, and the platform adds them shortly after the Japanese broadcast. In most cases, the anime also get English dubs, at least two weeks after their premiere, which is always announced by the platform.

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It just so happens that the final quarter of the year commences in October, which is also the month for Halloween. Since it’s right around the corner, Crunchyroll confirmed just the right anime for fans who love adventure and supernatural themes. Not to mention that there’s nothing better than a zombie show to watch during Halloween. Shortly before its premiere, Crunchyroll just confirmed I’m Looking for Zombie will begin streaming on October 3rd, 2026.

I’m Looking for Zombie Is Coming to Crunchyroll in October

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While the anime was announced a while ago, Crunchyroll only just confirmed streaming it. The platform shared a new trailer on September 15th, 2026, around the same time as the Fall 2026 anime schedule was released. The schedule includes almost all of the new titles coming to the platform next month, including I’m Looking for Zombie. However, while the release date has been revealed, the timing will be shared shortly before the premiere.

Usually it takes at least a couple of hours after the Japanese broadcast to begin streaming the episode. Additionally, there’s another list of announcements for the English dubs, which doesn’t include this upcoming zombie anime. We can expect a delay on dubs, but that will only be revealed after the premiere. Apart from Crunchyroll, no other platform has confirmed this show’s release date so far.

What Is I’m Looking for Zombie About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Comet

The anime is based on a short manga written and illustrated by Katsuwo, best known for creating the critically acclaimed series Hitoribocchi no ○○ Seikatsu. I’m Looking for Zombie was only serialized for a few months between 2022 and 2023, and it didn’t take long for Studio Comet to pick up the series. The anime was officially announced in September last year, and the release date is closer than ever.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where 90% of the population has died from a deadly disease, only to rise up as zombies again. 13 years have passed since that day, and now the surviving humans are forced to live away from cities. Aki has no memories of what the world was like before the fall, but she somehow manages to escape her village with her friends to look for her missing father.