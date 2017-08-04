JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Becomes a Family Affair with This Cosplay

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as an anime franchise has always been a "family affair", following the blood line of the Joestars across the generations from each passing season, and now, a parent and child have combined in order to give us one of the most adorable examples of cosplay for the scariest villains of the series. Diamond Is Unbreakable followed the adventures of Josuke Higashikata and his Stand of Crazy Diamond as they attempted to save their sleepy town of Morioh from a serial killer who just so happened to have a deadly Stand of his own in Killer Queen!

Next year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to hold a big event next year that many are believing will usher in the first confirmation of the next season of the franchise's anime, which would more than likely follow the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who will continue the story of the Joestars. While the characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable might not hold a giant role in the future of the franchise, it's clear that this season is a fan favorite among those who have followed along with the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. While Yoshikage Kira, the villain of the fourth season, might not get the same notoriety as Dio Brando, he definitely left an impression on the characters and fans alike!

Reddit User Snizzabelle shared this adorable pairing between a mother and child that places the parent into the role of Killer Queen, while slapping the toddler into a suit that makes him the spitting image of the serial killer who would attempt to create a "quiet life" while simultaneously stealing the hands of his victims:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently continuing to tell the story of the Joestars in its manga, venturing out of the reality that we know to instead dive into alternate ones with the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion. While these installments have yet to be announced for anime adaptations of their own, considering the popularity of the franchise, we would imagine that it's only a matter of time.

