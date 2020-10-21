JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Debuts Impressive Stone Mask Ring for Fans

✖

Before Stands became the main focus of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the stories of both Joseph and Jonathan Joestar focused on vampiric villains and the power of the Ripple, and it seems that a ring has been made that recreates the most dangerous object in the world of Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise, the Stone Mask. The mask, which was discovered by Jonathan's father and has the ability to create vampires, helped make the antagonist of Dio Brando immortal and became a big part of the first two story arcs of the franchise that would eventually push it to the side when Stands hit the scene.

Dio's vampiric nature wasn't referenced as much when he made his return in the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders, whereas his initial appearance was chock full of supernatural "bumps in the night". With the mask having the power to turn anyone into a vampire if they simply wear it and smear blood upon it, it was a dangerous weapon for Brando to use in gaining immortality and a slew of new powers to add to his repertoire. Though Dio died at the end of Stardust Crusaders in a final fight against Jotaro Kujo, his legacy lived on through his son Giorno who was the protagonist of the latest season of the anime in Golden Wind.

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared this upcoming ring that recreates the Stone Mask and allows the wearer to keep the cursed item close to their heart, though it won't be giving you any actual vampire powers or a thirst for blood as it had in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

Jojo's Stone Mask imaged Ring.

You can become Dio ! Wryyyyyy !!!! pic.twitter.com/dYwyKAfgmr — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) October 20, 2020

Though Dio Brando's life came to a close in season three and his son continued his legacy on the side of good, the major villain of the series will be making something of a return in the potential sixth season of the anime in Stone Ocean. While the season has yet to be confirmed, a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event is taking place next April which many believe will finally give us the confirmation that the anime series is making its big return.

Would you wear this ring to honor Hirohiko Araki's franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!