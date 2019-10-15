This Wedding Photo Perfectly Recreates An Iconic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meme

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, there are almost too many memes out there to keep track of. The cult hit has been around for decades, and its long life has brought all sorts of fans into its fold. From conventions to school, fans of JoJo are willing to hype the series wherever, and there are some fans who will take their love even further.

And yes, we mean that literally. Not only will they take their love straight to the wedding chapel, but those fans will also bring JoJo right along with them. Thanks to one viral photo, fans have realized JoJo has provided the perfect wedding photo meme, and there’s no telling how many will replicate the pose in the years to come.

Over on Twitter, a fan-account Shonen Clout posted a photo of wedding photo that has a bit of JoJo flair. As you can see below, the image sees a bride walking down the aisle to her groom, but the pose they’re both making should look very familiar.

Can’t wait to do Weeb shit like this with the LOML pic.twitter.com/ZLoW4ru47N — Shonen Clout (@shonenclout) October 13, 2019

Of course, the edited photo shows the couple recreating a famous shot of Dio Brando and Jotaro. In the anime, the beefy nemeses would often fight in dramatic ways, and one of their feuds saw them walking towards each other. The pair trash talk back and forth, asking if they are really going to approach one another. Eventually, a fight does break out, and this wedding photo recreates that shot with a bit of photo editing and style.

Now, the simple photo has inspired fans to shoot their own wedding albums with JoJo in mind, but the word is out on whether they’ll follow through with the promise!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.