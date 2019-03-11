Classic ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Meme Sparks Debate Following Rally Appearance

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a meme maker’s greatest dream. The popular anime is extravagant to say the least, and it has produced some iconic memes over the decades. Now, one of the most famous is stirring up conversation, and it is all thanks to a recent viral image.

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at the meme in question. The post shows a women holding a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure poster at a women’s rally in Chile, and you can read its slogan below:

“You thought it was a feminist banner, but it was I DIO, to demand that women can walk safely.”

I HAVE QUESTIONS “This happen in my country (Chile) yesterday, the banner say: “You thought it was a feminist banner, but it was I DIO, to demand that women can walk safely” pic.twitter.com/eiJfu4wh2l — King casual (@Musicedge2) March 10, 2019

The poster plays off a long-held meme involving Dio that’s taken from the anime. The villain had a dramatic moment where he revealed himself to the audience, but this poster does have some scratching their heads.

The colorful banner does catch attention and bring much-needed attention to safety issues held by the women of Chile… but Dio may not be the best person to advocate on their behalf. After all, the character is a villain to the core, and he is guilty of sexually assaulting female characters within JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The character has been accused of tricking women into sex such as his son Giorno’s mother, making him someone women would not want to run into while walking alone. Dio isn’t the only character in the series to exploit women in disturbing ways, but that isn’t to say everyone in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is disturb. The Joestar clan is held to some real high standards, so it may have been better to have someone from the Joestar family waving the flag on this banner.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

