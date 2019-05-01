JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Spot Hilarious Shout-Out in Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting a major makeover when its live-action movie hits latest this year, and the first trailer for the film has finally debuted. It has gotten a wide variety of responses from fans, and naturally anime fans have provided their own hilarious takes. One of the most popular games among anime fans is asking, “Is this a JoJo reference?,” and now fans can’t stop thinking about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure when watching the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer.

One of the most prominent moments in the trailer is when Sonic stands still while he’s surrounded by a flurry of missiles. This hilariously looks exactly like a prominent moment in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, in which Dio used his Stand, the World to freeze time and throws a handful of knives at Jotaro.

Testing the limits of how much Jotaro’s Star Platinum can move in Dio’s stopped time, Dio throws a flurry of knives and surrounds Jotaro in very much the same way. Despite being able to fight away some of the knives, Jotaro was frozen and had to accept that he was going to be stabbed by at least some of them. It’s such an iconic moment in the series that fans instantly recognize it everywhere.

Now JoJo’s Bizarre Adveture has hilarious made its way into Sonic the Hedgehog. Here are some of the ways fans are noting the similarities between JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Sonic the Hedgehog:

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently slated to hit theaters November 8th. Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, the film stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey. It is officially described as such,

“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

