JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Knows How the Series Will End

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is continuing in both the anime and the manga, fans are always wondering when we’ll be getting the next installments of the story of the Joestar family line. Recently, at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention, a special guest came in the form of JoJo creator, Hirohiko Araki, took the opportunity to answer fan questions about his franchise and dive deeper into some of the aspects of the series overall. As he was talking with fans, Araki let it slip that he has an inkling into how the long running series will make its curtain call.

Twitter User Omitaichi was in attendance at the currently running comic convention where Araki let loose the bombshell that he has a vague idea of how JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will end, though is still trying to discern how the middle of the franchise will continue:

Videos by ComicBook.com

little report from araki’s talk:

– he said he had in mind how to start the series and vaguely knows how to end it, tho whats in between is still a mistery to him as well, basically hes writing chapter by chapter

– his fave is still shigechi — fwan 🦇 ✈️ araki fight me @ lucca con (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

Though the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, has ended, the series has just begun its North American run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block. Fans won’t have to wait long before they re-enter the world of the Joestars outside of Golden Wind however as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OVA, will be releasing later this year. Following one of the supporting characters from the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the OVA promises to dive deeper into the world of the manga writing Stand wielder and his partner, Heaven’s Door.

What do you think about Hirohiko Araki having a definitive ending in mind for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.