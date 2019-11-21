JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Artwork Brings a Bit of Joker to Kira

Through both comic books and anime series, serial killers have come in many forms. Two of the most colorful, and most terrifying, are those that live in Gotham City and the sleepy town of Morioh. We are of course talking about the Joker from DC Comics and Kira from the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable. While the former is much more about chaos, the latter simply wants a quiet life where he can take his victims as he pleases. Now, one fan has merged the two, giving Kira a look that pays homage to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Twitter User 4Hazime shared this amazing fan art that brings a new sense of style to the terror that stalked the streets of Morioh, eventually being brought down by Josuke, his Stand Crazy Diamond, and his friends in a titanic showdown that saw Kira killed in spectacular fashion:

Kira’s Stand was one of the most terrifying to ever appear in the franchise, as Killer Queen’s ability made it nigh impossible to defeat. With the ability to detonate anything within its vicinity, it could also break off a piece of itself to act as a “remote bomb” stalking its targets wherever they went. Though Kira was nearly defeated numerous times during his initial conflicts with Josuke and his friends, he always managed to slip away, even once doing so by inhabiting the body of a nearby citizen.

While Dio Brando gets a lot of notoriety for his evil ways, as he well should, Kira was just as frightening and intelligent of a villain, giving the vampiric antagonist a run for his money in the danger department. If the Joker ever had a Stand himself, Batman would be in serious trouble.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.