JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Share Hilarious Live-Action Take on Jotaro v Dio

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is pretty much a meme factory. With the hilarious and unforgettable moments that populate the Joestar driven franchise, perhaps none are as big as that of the final fight of Stardust Crusaders that saw Dio Brando facing off against Jotaro Kujo, wielder of the insanely powerful Star Platinum. With Dio, at the time, taking hold of Joseph Joestar’s body, his Stand of the World presented quite the difficult challenge for the protagonist to face off against. Now, two students have created a hilarious live action Youtube video that recreates the titanic tussle.

The video itself, made by the channel of Games Effect, hilariously portrays Jotaro, Dio, Star Platinum, and The World using a lower budget, recreating the final battle of Stardust Crusaders using puppets to bring the Stands to life as well as a combination of effects, garish outfits, and makeup galore.

As most JoJo fans know, Dio met his end when Jotaro got the upper hand in the fight and had Star Platinum blow away his body with a series of machine gun like blows. It wasn’t until Kujo had learned how to stop time himself that he had a chance of defeating the immortal vampire. Though Brando met his end during this epic confrontation, his legacy continues to march forward along with the Joestar bloodline.

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Dio’s son, Giorno, took center stage, though he never learned the identity of his father. Without going into spoilers, Dio Brando’s legacy will continue in a surprising way, as Jotaro’s daughter Jolyne will be the protagonist of the sixth installment of the franchise, Stone Ocean.

If you also feel like living out a new Dio storyline via video game format, you can jump into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven that brings the nefarious antagonist back to life with a serious power up.

