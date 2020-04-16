Father-Son Duo Go Viral with Hilarious JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

During this time of quarantine, many anime fans are discovering unique ways to pass the time with one father and son pair re-imaging one of the most iconic moments in the history of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! When Jotaro fought against Dio Brando at the end of the third season of the series, Stadust Crusaders, the vampiric villain beckons for the wielder of the Star Platinum Stand to approach him, not realizing that he is facing his own defeat! With Dio eventually being destroyed, the third season ended the long generational battle between Brando and the Joestars!

The next season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, presumably Stone Ocean, will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo and will bring to light a terrible plan that was enacted following Dio’s death. Even with the vampire no longer walking among the land of the living, Dio’s influence is clearly going to continue being a part JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as the series moves forward, with the next parts after Stone Ocean following alternate reality takes on the Joestars and the Brandos! While those anime series are most likely years away, they are available via the manga publications as we speak!

Reddit User MarkLeung shared this amazing video that was made in his home with his son, taking a variety of household items and employing them to recreate one of the most noteworthy scenes in the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure which has certainly spawned more than its fair share of memes:

The titanic final battle between Dio and Jotaro revealed the hidden powers of both hero and villain, with their Stands having the ability to pause time for a number of seconds. With both Star Platinum and the World throwing out insane rapid fire punches, it clearly will go down in history as one of the best fights not just during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure but in the history of anime.

The coronavirus has caused a number of anime fans to be stuck at home under quarantine in order to “flatten the curve” so we’re sure to see more creative works such as this one as we all look for ways to pass the time.

What do you think of this "Bizarre" home video?