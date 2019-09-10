Adorable JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Poster Gives Giorno a Female Makeover

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has introduced its share of best girls over the years, but fans want more. In the wake of Golden Wind, the latest anime has fans wondering when it will be time for a female lead to take over the series, and one artist was done waiting for the anime to deliver.

So, what did the artist do? Reddit user PhilWasTaken decided to take the job up themselves and turned the most recent JoJo lead into a lady everyone would fawn over.

As you can see below, the artist drew up a genderbent version of Giorno Giovanni. The character, who headed up Golden Wind, seems to suit the sex swap. After all, the character was undeniable pretty even as a man, and that has only become more prominent in this colorful artwork.

Dressed in a pink pants suit, Giorno (or maybe Giorna) looks sleek in the tailored outfit. The heroine has her bust showing quite easily thanks to Giorno’s unique outfit, but she rocks it with confidence. When it comes to the face, this female version of Gorno has been given more feminine features, and the rest of the look concludes with her hair. Giorno’s blonde locks have been turned into long curls, but the artwork did not forfeit the hero’s pinned bangs.

For fans looking to stan a female JoJo, this artwork shows them what could be, and anime fans won’t have to wait too long before their dream becomes reality. The anime is set to adapt the sixth part of Hiroaki Araki’s series, and Stone Ocean features a female lead named Joylne. It seems fans are closer than ever to having the heroine head up JoJo at last, so artwork like this can keep them satisfied until the TV show can deliver something more official.

What do you think about this version of Giorno? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.