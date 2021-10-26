JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Unearths First Look At Kars Nendoroid

In the time before Stands were a regular fixture in Hirohiko Araki’s franchise, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, an age of vampires and the power of the Ripple reigned supreme in both Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, and while Dio Brando might get the lion’s share of attention as the biggest vampire of the series, the villain Kars was a worthy successor in Part 2. Now, the company Good Smile has revealed a new look at the Nendoroid for the vampire leader of the Pillar Men who caused quite a few problems for Joseph Joestar in his younger days.

The story of Battle Tendency threw quite a few curveballs in the path of Joseph Joestar, in the earlier days of the Stardust Crusader long before he discovered the power of Hermit Purple. With the arrival of the Pillar Men, the vampiric villains were led by the nefarious Kars, who managed to become nearly invincible by harnessing the power of the Red Stone of Aja, allowing him to walk in the sunlight without turning into dust. With few options, Joseph concocts a plan to jettison Kars into outer space, trapping him in a stone prison of his own making from which he will seemingly never return.

Medicos Entertainment shared the first look at the upcoming statue for Kars, which will open up pre-orders to the public on October 28th, giving fans of Battle Tendency another piece of merchandise to celebrate the earlier days of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure before Stands were in each chapter:

While Kars has yet to be confirmed to return to the series in either the upcoming manga spin-off series or the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, the next chapter of Hirohiko Araki’s manga will return to the original universe that started things off and wasn’t featured in Steelball Run or JoJolion. Bringing back characters such as Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop, fans are left wondering when this new spin-off will take place and what is in store for the characters that were first introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable and Stardust Crusaders.

Will you be picking up this Kars Nendoroid to journey back to the days of Battle Tendency? What JoJo characters need to get Nendoroids of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.