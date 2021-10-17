JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Spin-Off Surfaces with New Details

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is ready to come out swinging with a new anime shortly, but that isn’t the only project in the works. If you did not know, the manga is pushing ahead with two new series. One will carry on the JoJo legacy in the wake of Jojolion, and the second is a spin-off that has finally resurfaced with new details.

The update comes from MangaMoguraRE as the fan page shared their report on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. If the news is correct, then it seems the series is pursuing a spin-off manga, and it will take fans back to part four.

According to the story, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is crafting a spin-off series behind the scenes, and it will debut in December. The story, which will debut in Ultra Jump, is set just before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable takes place.

Right now, this report is unconfirmed, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed. When it comes to early info, pages like MangaMoguraRE are at the top of their game. And if the spin-off is meant to start in December, we will get confirmation before too long.

Kohei Kadono is expected to write the story while artist Task Karasuma oversees the art. There is no word on how creator Hirohiko Araki will be involved if at all. The artist brought JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to life decades ago, and he is still actively working on it today. In fact, the artist completed work on Jojolion this year and will take a short break before bringing

JoJo Land to life. This will be the ninth series in the franchise, so clearly, Araki is busy enough these days without a spin-off to review.

Want to know more about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s spin-off? Well, you can prepare by checking out Diamond Is Unbreakable. You can find the manga’s fourth saga streaming through Crunchyroll, and its official synopsis can be read below:

“In April 1999, Jotaro Kujo travels to a town in Japan called Morioh to find a young man named Josuke Higashikata, the secret love child of his grandfather, Joseph Joestar. Upon finding him, Jotaro is surprised to learn that Josuke also possesses a Stand. After their strange meeting, the pair team up to investigate the town’s proliferation of unusual Stands!”

What do you think of this new update? Are you hyped for this JoJo spin-off or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.