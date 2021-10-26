JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Crafts Baki Gingerbread House

Ai Fairouz was so in love with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that she became a voice actor in hopes of one day becoming the voice of the protagonist of Stone Ocean, Jolyne Cujoh, and with the upcoming anime adaptation of the sixth part of the franchise, her dream has come true. Recently, however, Fairouz was able to share her love of another major anime franchise with a unique creation of her own, recreating the house of Baki Hanma, the brawler who has his own anime series of the same name that was also released on Stone Ocean’s upcoming home, Netflix.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Baki Hanma don’t have a lot in common, with the former seeing warriors relying on their Stands for their battles and Baki’s universe seeing brawlers relying on their fists, but each franchise is known within the anime community for just how wild battles can get. Recently, Baki returned to Netflix with its latest season that sees Baki fight an imaginary giant praying mantis, Mr. Unchained, and even Mike Tyson in preparation for taking on his father, the strongest creature on Earth. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed when or if Baki will return to the streaming service, the final moments of the latest season is hinting at the arrival of a prehistoric threat.

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to share an imaginative gingerbread house which recreates Baki’s house, which is something of a shack that is littered with death threats and profanity from those who are too terrified to challenge the son of Yujiro to a fight but still want to shine him on:

The story of Jolyne, the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro, is set to arrive on Netflix this December, though fans are still wondering just how many episodes will air this winter and the frequency of their release. With creator Hirohiko Araki announcing both an upcoming spin-off manga series which will revisit the original universe, along with a ninth part of the franchise titled JoJo Lands, it’s clear that the popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has netted it a stable future within the medium of anime.

