‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Star Delivers Their Most Iconic Line Live on TV

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure could not be more aptly named. Over the decades, the series has become one of anime’s most notoriously odd series, and its latest anime run has not changed up that reputation. If anything, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is as weird as it gets, and one of its stars is proving that it takes real skill to be so odd.

Recently, the voice actor behind Giorno Giovanna hit up a Japanese talk show to share his acting skills. Kensho Ono appeared on the program with a host of other actors, and it was there he was asked how he prepares to deliver Giorno’s infamous “mudamudamuda” line.

“Usually, while driving a car. All the way, while moving,” Ono said, admitting he practices in the car on his way to work.

“I practiced it quite a lot. Like, what kind of mouth shape is the most comfortable to say it with,” he continued. “That’s why sometimes people passing by me think, ‘This person, what is he doing?’”

As the clip continues, fans are shown Ono as he is asked by fans to do a line from the anime. He makes his way to the microphone and slips into character as Giorno easily. Fans are given the chance to see how the voice actor delivers his famous sound effect dialogue live, and it is just as entertaining as expected. So, if you have always preferred a good ORAORAORA compared to this delivery, this talk show clip might just change your mind.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part the series and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

