JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Wraps Production

It has been a wild ride, guys. For fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, they have been on a crazy journey since 2018, and it is all thanks to Hirohiko Araki. The series’ creator saw the fifth installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hit television at last, but that journey is coming to an end.

After all, a new report has gone live from Japan, and it confirms production has wrapped on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Over on Twitter, the official page of the anime confirmed the last recording session for Golden Wind wrapped recently.

“All 39 episodes of dubbing [JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure] successfully finished the other day. We’ve received comments from the main cast which you can see below!”

The comments come from the voice actors of characters like Giorno Giovanna, Bruno Bucciarati, Guido Mista, and many more. In fact, Kensho Ono who plays the series’ lead commented on how he feels having finished the anime.

Saying the finale has been a long time coming, Ono also said there “is a sad feeling” parting ways. “I want to play more Giorno! I do think that, but my sense of achievement is even stronger than that feeling.”

With Golden Wind recorded, fans are waiting for the final episodes to be aired. There are just a couple of more episodes to go before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure finishes screening. Then, the wait will begin for the announcement of Part 6, and fans should be optimistic. During a recent appearance at Anime Expo, several Warner Bros. Japan executives said the creation of Part 6 relies entirely on fans’ support which JoJo has plenty of.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.