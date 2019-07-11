JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cast Bid Farewell To Season 5

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is about to wrap up its fifth season that focused on Giorno Giovanna and his “Stand” of Golden Wind. While Giorno and his gang have found more trouble than they can handle with the boss of the mob Passione, Diavolo, luckily the protagonist has received an upgrade to his “Stand” to create Golden Wind Requiem. As the finale ramps toward its final one hour long special at the end of this month, the voice cast for the anime is bidding farewell to the latest Joestar relative with a tear jerking goodbye.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has released an account of the cast bidding their fond farewells to the series:

Giorno Giovanna has gone through some rough times over the course of the 39 episode anime series, losing a number of his friends along the way at the devious hands of Diavolo. While a sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, the creators of the anime have told fans what they need to do in order to make that a reality. The sixth arc of the franchise in the manga follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to fight her way out of a prison in Florida and save her father in the process.

The finale of Golden Wind promises to put a nice bow on the clash between Giorno and Diavolo, as well as giving a conclusive ending to the would be leaders of the Passione mob. If the series has been successful at anything, it’s been creating endearing characters with completely outrageous, and sometimes confusing, powers granted to them by their Stands.

What do you think of this fond farewell to the series from the voice cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? Do you think that a sixth season will be confirmed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.