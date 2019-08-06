JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Cosplayer Recreates Iconic Torture Scene

There’s certainly a lot of “bizarre” things to be found within the anime franchise, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but perhaps nothing is more strange than the “torture dance” found in the fifth season of the series, Golden Wind. The dance itself, which simply happens, involves the protagonists of Narancia, Fugo, and Mista beginning to dance as they horribly torture the head of the Enemy Stand User, Zucchero. One cosplayer has decided to not just bring Narancia to life, but his dance to boot!

Reddit User Yachi_Hibachi busted a move to show off the iconic dance scene where the recently departed Narancia styles over a fallen foe:

As mentioned earlier, there isn’t ever really a reason given as to why Narancia and a few other members of Giorno’s crew decide to start “busting a move” while torturing their enemy. What makes this even stranger is the method in which they are torturing the Stand User, with his head no longer attached to his body, his eyelid wrenched open with a fishing hook, and his glasses creating a magnifying glass effect wherein the sun is causing his eye to burn in rapid succession. It’s a horrifying scene when you think about it, but made all the more ridiculous by the dance number that breaks out.

Narancia, with his Stand of “Little Bomber”, or “Aerosmith” in the original Japanese version, did not manage to survive the fifth season, succumbing to a sneak attack from Passione’s boss, Diavolo. His dance skills were seemingly not enough to defeat King Crimson, and he joined the numerous other members of the team that weren’t able to make it to see Giorno Giovanna take over Passione and move it in an entirely new direction. Still, we’ll be able to remember him fondly with this amazing dance number.

