JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Buzzing After Possible Dub Announcement Tease

New York Comic Con is about to get swinging, and fans are eyeing the show’s big names for some announcements. While comic giants like Marvel and DC will be present, manga won’t be slacking thanks to Viz Media and more. In fact, the manga publisher will host a panel on Friday, and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are keeping a close eye on the event.

Taking to Twitter, JoJo fans began buzzing when Viz Media hyped up its imminent panel. The publisher posted a vague checklist for the panel, and it was there Viz Media teased a “surprise announcement” of sorts.

It should come as no surprise that fans were hyped about the tease, and JoJo fans took it a step further. After all, the NYCC panel is meant to feature talent from One-Punch Man and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The immediately buzzed with one another about the panel, and it seems the fandom is relying on the event to announce the official English dub cast of JoJo‘s latest season.

Here’s your #NYCC19 Official Shonen Jump Panel checklist:

✔ Brace yourself for surprise announcement hype

✔ Get ready to take home exclusive giveaways

✔ Go to Room 1A10 on Friday, October 4th at 11:15 AM pic.twitter.com/l4beOU6ijY — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 1, 2019

Earlier this year, fans did see JoJo bring its latest season to an end, and it went over very well with fans. In fact, the latest season of JoJo converted fans to the franchise who had never tried it before, so the excitement for its English dub is real. Viz Media has always done well with its casting for JoJo, but there is something special about Giorno which the company needs to nail. So, here’s to hoping JoJo fans do not wind up disappointed by the big panel tomorrow morning.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.