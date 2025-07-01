Dragon Ball Super’s Goku Talks Fear of Anime’s Future

As of the writing of this article, the future of Dragon Ball Super’s anime remains a mystery. Following the recent conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima, Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters remain in limbo despite having two major manga arcs to bring to the screen. Shonen fans are waiting for the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc to be adapted, which of course would give voice actor Sean Schemmel, the voice of Son Goku, more work on his plate. In a recent talk, Schemmel talked about his approach to the manga and some fears he has when it comes to Super’s television comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the recent talk with Schemmel, the voice of Goku dove right into his thoughts on Dragon Ball Super and the arcs that have yet to be animated, “I think the story of Super is just fantastic with what I know of Moro, Granolah, and Frieza Black. I know a little bit right? I’m ready. Here’s my fear. Look, I go hard, I go high, I go loud as far as I can. I don’t know how much further I can go and I don’t know where they’re going to go with that animation. Chris and I thought about whether Goku and Vegeta are being groomed to be the new gods of creation and destruction with Whis and Beerus and it seems like they’re hinting at that. We thought about that in 2018!”

A recent interview with the English Voice Actor of Son Goku, Sean Schemmel, expresses his thoughts to the public in regards to the current state of Dragon Ball Super, as well as a few more things.



During this interview, Sean Schemmel sheds light on the following:

– His thoughts… pic.twitter.com/U0ziYoQyCp — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) June 30, 2025

Sean Schemmel Talks Super’s Future

The English voice of Goku assured fans that he wasn’t privy to any insider information when it comes to Dragon Ball’s anime comeback following the end of Daima, “I’m really excited to finish the series some day. I honestly don’t know anything and if I did, I would say, ‘I know but I can’t tell you,’ You will find out before me. Here’s how it will happen, Toei will make an announcement, somebody will get my Instagram and say, ‘Hey Sean, Super is coming back!’ I would love to know first but they don’t trust that I won’t tell you.”

Schemmel also talked about the fact that he does not read the manga in advance, saving himself from some of the biggest spoilers of the source material, “Here’s why I don’t read the manga. I’m playing Goku and he doesn’t see the future. You send the original Japanese manga to five different translators then you’ll get five different translations that all fundamentally mean the same thing. I get worried about if I read ahead in the manga and that manga is translated to English, I’ll get married to that dialogue and then when I gotta go record it, I’ll start getting insecure. I get too into it.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Son Goku and the Z-Fighters when it comes to the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Super and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.