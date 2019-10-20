JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Debuts First Toonami Promo

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind may be over, but there is still more for fans to watch. The hit series ended earlier this year after a highly praised run, and fans waited awhile for fan update on its English dub. Now, it seems the anime will debut its dub soon enough, and fans got an all-new preview of its premiere thanks to Toonami.

Over on Youtube, fans can catch the first Golden Wind preview from Toonami if they’d like. The video can be found above, and it showcases a variety of scenes from the anime’s first episode.

Plus, the reel includes a good bit of Dio Brando. If that is not enough to make you watch this first episode on Toonami, then what is?

As you can see above, the trailer begins with Josuke Joestar giving a short bit of narration. The character says he needs to follow up on the son of an old acquaintance, and the person happens to be Dio. It turns out the villain had a son named Giorno Giovanni, and the man is traveling Italy for reasons unknown to Josuke. The Joestar needs to know whether Giorno will follow in his father’s steps, and the video gives a peek at how episode one will be dubbed.

According to Toonami, the first episode of Golden Wind will air on October 26. The schedule will see the anime take over the 2:30 am EST time slot, so fans will have to stay up a bit to check out the episode. But JoJo fans are known for their loyalty, so you can bet the show will pull in numbers no matter how late its slot runs.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.