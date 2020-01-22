JoJos Bizarre Adventure Fan Recreates Gorgeous Gucci Suit IRL

If there’s one thing that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for, aside from insane Stand battles, it’s the crazy fashion worn by the heroes and villains of the franchise. The Joestar family bloodline sports some amazing suits and clothing items, with attire such as Jotaro’s hat that blends into his hair, Josuke’s heart based school uniform, and Giorno’s ladybug amulet. Now, one fan has decided to honor Hirohiko Araki’s fashionable series by recreating the suit worn by Giorno Giovanna through a custom made Gucci suit.

Giorno went from being a small time con-man to attempting to become the new don of the Passione mafia, but throughout the adventures of the fifth season of the Golden Wind he sported the same suit throughout. His pink jumpsuit with a hole in his chest certainly wasn’t something that you’d see in the real world, but it helped to make the unique descendant of the Joestar line stick out among the protagonists.

Twitter User PassionePapi recreated Giorno Giovanna’s unique aesthetic using a gucci suit that masterfully brings the aesthetic of the fifth protagonist of the franchise to life, adorned in roses and his patented ladybug trinkets that became an important part of the season themselves:

THE GUCCI SUIT IS COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/CzBMWdEEIh — Jojo@Katsucon2020 (@passionepapi) January 17, 2020

The fifth, and most recent, season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure gave us a brand new protagonist in Giorno, falling within the bloodline of both the Joestars and Dio Brando. With the villainous vampire overtaking the body of his sworn enemy, Jonathan Joestar, at the end of the first season, Dio sired a child that he never knew existed in Giovanna. While the season didn’t explore this relationship, it’s clear that there is a potential story to be had from this union.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.