‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals New Opening, Ending

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is entering a huge new arc of the series as the Bucciarati Gang’s attention has shifted from protecting Trish Una from the Hitman Team to protecting her (and themselves) from the Passione Gang’s boss. It’s shaping up to be an intense experience for all involved, and it ushered fans into this new era with a new opening and ending theme sequence.

The new opening theme is titled “Uragirimono no Requiem,” and is performed by Daisuke Hasegawa. The new ending theme is titled “Modern Enigma,” and is performed by Enigma. You can check out both in the videos shared below by Moetron News.

The new opening theme, which loosely translates to “Requiem for a Traitor,” is performed by Hasegawa, who also performed the final opening theme of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable with Karen Aoki. Composed by Yugo Kanno, who handles much of the music behind the series, and with lyrics written by Shoko Fujibayashi — who also wrote the lyrics to the anime’s original opening theme “JoJo (Sono Chi no Sadame).”

The new opening and ending theme debuted with Episode 22 of the series which kicks up the intensity of the fight as now Passione is now out to get Bucciarati. As the title of the new opening suggests, the Bucciarati Gang have officially been labeled as traitors that are now being chased by Elite Guards in the mafia.

The new opening sequence also gives away quite a bit about the series’ future such as the re-appearance of a very special arrow that has been a part of the entire franchise, Trish’s own Stand, some of the battles to come, and a hint at the mysterious face of Passione’s boss. Fans have lots to look forward to as the season nears its end.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.