‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Channels Magneto With its Latest Stand

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has featured all sorts of wild Stand abilities over the last few iterations of the series, and while some Stand have ranged in usefulness in battle the series has shown all kinds of strong and unique ways to use them. This especially includes battles where a Stand ability mirrors a comicbook superpower such as magnetism.

Because even when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind channels X-Men‘s Magneto with a magnetic Stand, it goes for the literal jugular by using that magnetism in all sorts of inventively violent ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 27 and 27 of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind explored the true identity of Passione’s boss. This focus on the mysterious “Doppio” has lead to a fight in which Risotto Nero of the Hitman Team finally reveals his Stand, Metallica (though it’s translated as “Metallic” due to licensing issues). His Stand allows him to magnetically manipulate metal, and he uses it in some strange ways.

Risotto covers his body in iron powder, and uses his magnetism to camoflauge himself and turn invisible. Not only this, he manipulates the iron in “Doppio’s” blood to form razor blades that pop out of the body. Not only this, Risotto formed a pair of scissors under the skin of “Doppio’s” neck.

And when it seemed like Risotto was at a disadvantage because his foot was cut off, he used the iron in his own body to re-attach his missing limb. Although Magneto has done equally intense things in the comics, Risotto’s assassin like nature shows how magnetism could be used in even deadlier and bloodier ways.

Though the end of Episode 27 proves that even Magneto’s powers can’t completely defend itself against the varied abilities in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure world. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently scheduled for a June 7th release. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, and is described as such:

“The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!