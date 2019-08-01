JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Teased its Finale with a Sneaky, Recurring Easter Egg

Now that fans have time to review the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure after its recent finale, they’re finding new Easter Eggs all over the place! One in particular teased at the recent one hour long ending of the season by placing a sneaky nod to the Stand of Rolling Stones. Found in both the show’s intro and ending, the Stand, which predicted the deaths of numerous characters prior to their untimely ends, can be seen in both the first introduction and the second ending theme.

Twitter User, and JoJo enthusiast, DulceGiovanna5 discovered the easter eggs that foretold the unorthodox ending of the fifth season:

The Rolling Stone has been there since the beginning

Twitter User, and JoJo enthusiast, DulceGiovanna5 discovered the easter eggs that foretold the unorthodox ending of the fifth season.

As mentioned, the finale of the fifth season was extremely unorthodox in that the main villain, Diavolo, is beaten and the conflict is wrapped up within the first five minutes of the finale. Following his defeat, audiences are treated to a flashback involving Bucciarati, Mista, Abbacchio, Narancia, and Fugo as they attempt to discover who murdered a despondent flower store owner’s daughter. As is the case with every episode of this season, the gang encounters an “Enemy Stand” in the form of Rolling Stones.

Much like so many Stands we’ve seen before it, Rolling Stones has its own crazy abilities, one of which is showing its targets how they are fated to die. Should the target touch the Stand in the process of seeing their own demise, Rolling Stones will “save the target” from its upcoming death by euthanizing said target itself. Mista and company managed to defeat the Stand’s user, Scolippi, taking place only days prior to the start of the season proper. While the scene was a flashback, it accurately predicted Bucciarati, Narancia, and Abbacchio’s deaths and proved that sometimes fate can be written in stone.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.