JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans are Loving its Big Toonami Comeback

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might have wrapped the original broadcast of Golden Wind earlier this year in Japan, but fans have definitely been excited to see what the English dub of the series would bring. After the initial confirmation of the dub confirmed that it would be featuring a stacked voice cast for the Bucciarati Gang, there’s been more excitement than ever for the franchise’s big return to Toonami. The first episode of Golden Wind debuted with the last airing of the programming block, and although it has a fairly late timeslot fans were still ready and waiting to see the “JoJosanity.”

Premiering new episodes at 2:30 AM EST on Saturday nights, what are fans saying about the first episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? With not only huge references to previous iterations of the series, quirky new characters, and a pretty wild scene of sweat licking, JoJo is definitely back and ready for more.

And so are fans! They’re hooked from this first episode, and can’t wait to see where it all goes next! Read on to see what fans are saying about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s big Toonami comeback, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Were you able to see the premiere yourself?

“I’m So Ready Let’s GO!!!!”

JOJO ON TOONAMI TONIGHT I’M SO READY LET’S GO!!!!!! 😃 I’m so happy!!! It’s my mom’s first time watching Part 5 so I can’t wait to see what she’ll think of the first episode! I’m excited! 😁💖 #JojosBizarreAdventure #Toonami #GoldenWind — 🕷🎃👻💉Nash💉👻🎃🕷 (@TheImpureSouls) October 27, 2019

“Could This Be a Licking Adventure?”

Dio likes to lick blood, Kakyoin likes to lick cherries 🍒 , and now Bruno likes to lick sweat 💦! Could this be a licking Adventure? @Seitz_Unseen @kylehebert @RayChase @PhillMReich #Toonami #JoJosBizarreAdventure pic.twitter.com/1ZI3VnukXx — Cameron Deadvera 😈👽💖😇 (@cameronneeson1) October 27, 2019

Long Time No See Jotaro!

“What an Incredible Start to Part 5”

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE START TO PART 5!!!!!! This is gonna be an amazing season! #Toonami put #JoJosBizarreAdventure back in the midnight time slot like it deserves!!!!! 💎 pic.twitter.com/6QOiBzCJmb — xgreenxroomx「 Bruno SZN 」⚰️🦇🎃👻💎 (@xgreenxroomx) October 27, 2019

“The Dub Was Amazing”

“Straight Up Sad Over How Fast those 30 Minutes Were?”

I don’t know how I feel about it, bc I am straight up sad over how fast those 30 minutes were. Hhhhh this is why I don’t watch tv where everything is preset 🤪 #GoldenWind #Toonami #JoJosBizarreAdventure #Jojo — ______’s Bizarre Adventure (@sumire9797) October 27, 2019

“I Missed this JoJosanity”

“If You Haven’t Seen JoJo in Toonami Yet, What Are You Waiting For?”