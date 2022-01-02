JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Spotlights Jolyne Cujoh

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is on a high these days, and fans are eager to see how Jolyne shakes up the franchise. The series has got its hook in fans these days thanks to her anime, so Jotaro’s daughter has amassed a fanbase of its own. So of course, it didn’t take long for one fan to honor the heroine with a colorful cosplay.

The colorful look was brought to life over on Instagram thanks to user tmmt_cosplay. As you can see below, the popular cosplay gave Jolyne their best go, and fans are the first to say their ensemble is plucked straight from the manga.

Jolyne is rocking her usual buns in this cosplay, and each one is adorned with a lime green braid. Of course, her hair has some matching green bangs for good measure, and the color doesn’t stop there. Jolyne is also rocking a leather crop top complete with a heart pendant, and she has some pants that match perfectly.

Clearly, this cosplay is pretty spot-on, and tmmt_cosplay did the work to bring Jolyne to life. If you like their work, you can check them out over here on Instagram. They have done other JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplays, and they are just as good as this one.

And if you need an update on Jolyne, we’ll – you can find her over on Netflix. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has debuted its first batch of episodes, and more will follow as David Production rolls out more updates.

What do you think of this wild Jolyne cosplay? If you were going to cosplay as a JoJo character, who would you pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.