John Wick Gets The Perfect JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover

In the past week, audiences everywhere were reminded of the power held by John Wick. The modest franchise has become an action powerhouse thanks to Keanu Reeves, and its third entry has taken over the box office. With so many fans rushing to meet with John Wick, it was only a matter of time before anime lovers caught wind, and they did in definite style.

After all, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom has straight-up adopted John Wick, and one fan took their love to the next level.

Over on Reddit, an artist posted their colorful reimagining of John Wick in the JoJo universe. They admit they were inspired after a now-viral tweet broke down evidence tying the hitman to the anime, and this artwork further proves the connection.

As you can see above, John Wick looks sleek even when put in the style of JoJo. Artist Araki Hirohiko would no doubt approve of his fashionable, if not tame, look, and that is all thanks to his expression. After all, John Wick looks all sorts of intimidating, and fans admit they’re into the makeover.

For those unaware of this recent mash-up, the JoJo fandom unofficially adopted John Wick after a parody account pointed out the assassin could be a Joestar.

“John Wick’s real last name is Javanovic,” the post said about John, whose real name is Jardani Jovanovic. “That makes him a Jojo.”

John Jovanovic makes for one heck of a JoJo name, and fans are more than happy to welcome the hitman into the family. Now, the only thing John needs is a Stand, and fans have decided Baba Yaga would be a good name for the being should it appear in John Wick 4.

So, do you think John Wick belongs in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. You can read up on the entire manga thanks to Viz Media’s online Shonen Jump catalog. More than 200+ chapters are available to read for a low monthly price!