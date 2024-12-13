JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Event “JOJODAY” Is Announced (& We’re So Excited)

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure don’t need a special day to celebrate their appreciation of the series – but now they have one! A special event called JOJODAY has been announced, and the official website says it “connects the ‘past’ and the ‘future.’” JOJODAY will occur on April 12, 2025, at Yoyogi National Stadium in Shibuya, Tokyo, and feature appearances from voice actors of the series, including Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (Jotaro Kujo), and Junichi Suwabe (Leone Abbacchio).

Videos by ComicBook.com

More information is expected to come as JOJODAY gets closer, but the date and venue are all that’s been made public so far. Given that not all JoJo fans will be able to make it to Shibuya in April, hopefully, there will be additional initiatives so that the celebration can be taken to a global scale.

JOJODAY Celebrates Decades of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been publishing stories ever since 1987 when creator Hirohiko Araki introduced Jonathan Joestar, the first in a long line of members of the Joestar dynasty who would each get their own series to showcase their poses, fashion, Stands, and heroism. Since then, the series has switched from being published in Weekly Shonen Jump to Ultra Jump in 2005 and is one of the highest-selling manga in history, with a steady stream of sequel and prequel series dropping.

News of a celebratory fan event is enough to excite any JoJo fans, not just at the prospect of new content, but so they can assemble and appreciate the series together. With 120 million copies sold as of 2023, a hit ongoing anime adaptation, and an indelible mark on the fashion world, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure deserves all the love as fans eagerly anticipate news of a Steel Ball Run adaptation. Stay tuned as the event’s website will surely release more details for JOJODAY.

H/T: JOJODAY Official Website