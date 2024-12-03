JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares First Look At Golden Wind Prequel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has maintained its longevity by focusing on new generations of Joestars with each passing storyline. While the series first started with the battle between Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, it has evolved as creator Hirohiko Araki has introduced Joestar after Joestar. While the manga is still focusing on Jodio and Dragona in the pages of The JOJOLands, this fact isn’t stopping the beloved anime franchise from returning to the past. In a new first look, this year’s “JoJo Winter Magazine” is taking readers back to the past with a Golden Wind prequel that isn’t focusing on the son of Dio this time around.

In recent years, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has taken the opportunity to release short stories which focus on characters from the series past. Implementing the likes of short manga stories and one-off specials, the anime franchise has focused on the likes of Battle Tendency’s Lisa Lisa, Stardust Crusaders’ Iggy, Stone Ocean’s Jolyne, and more. When it comes to this year’s JoJo Winter Magazine, the upcoming Golden Wind prequel is one that will follow villains instead of heroes. Featuring Pesci and Prosciutto, the upcoming short has dropped a new visual to give us a better idea of what Keito Obita’s upcoming short story will look like.

La Squadra Esecuzioni’s Prequel First Look

While the upcoming JoJo Winter Magazine 2024 will arrive on December 18th in Japan next month, it hasn’t been confirmed to arrive in North America. Many of these JoJo publications never find their way to the West in a timely manner, though the franchise’s continued popularity often presents new opportunities for the Joestars. Luckily, anime fans all over the world can still witness this first look at the upcoming short.

If you need a refresher on Pesci and Prosciutto, the two Passione members were originally attempting to overthrow Diavolo to take over their gang. Pesci’s Stand, Beach Boy, allows him to create a fishing line that is far from your regular tool for catching the biggest bass. In the Golden Wind, Pesci uses his supernatural line to catch some big game in Bruno and company. On the flip side, Prosciutto is Pesci’s partner in crime for much of the Golden Wind and has a Stand in “The Grateful Dead” that comes in handy. Considering Prosciutto’s Stand can age victims in a designated area, having a fishing line that can drag targets into said area makes for a one two punch.

A Joestar Future

Currently, creator Hirohiko Araki is working on new chapters of The JOJOLands, the latest entry in the long-running Stand franchise. While the latest entry doesn’t have much in the way of Golden Wind connections, it has brought back one major character that anime fans are familiar with. Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist that first premiered in Diamond Is Unbreakable, has played a big part of the latest series.

On the anime front, it has been two years since the ending of Stone Ocean on Netflix and there has yet to be word on the anime series making a comeback. While nothing has been set in stone, the next entry in the anime series will most likely be Steel Ball Run, the storyline that came after Jolyne’s time in the driver’s seat. Often regarded as one of the best entries in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, it makes sense that anime fans would be chomping at the bit to see this entry brought to the small screen.

