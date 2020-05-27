Hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Budget Cosplay Gives Josuke an Unexpected Look

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced a hero who was all about his looks in Part 4 of the series, but this hilarious cosplay gives Josuke an unexpected look even he would be surprised to see. Diamond is Unbreakable not only moved the franchise into the late 1990s but debuted a much different JoJo than was seen in the previous parts. Josuke Higashikata was a young and rebellious kid who was more concerned about his looks (especially his hair) above all else until he found himself wrapped up in a huge fight to save his small town of Morioh.

A character as concerned about his looks as Josuke probably would never agree to be painted onto someone's thumb, but surprisingly it's the perfect way to capture his pompadour completely. Artist @lowcostcosplayth (who you can find on Instagram here) did just that with a creative spin on Josuke and his Stand, Crazy Diamond.

In order to bring the both of them to life through cosplay at the same time, @lowcostcosplayth painted Josuke onto his thumb while dressing as Crazy Diamond himself. This creates a hilarious new look for the famous Part 4 duo, and definitely would make for a much different series if the rest of the franchise was brought to life like this. Check it out:

Josuke Higashikata was definitely a far cry from the three JoJos introduced before. Not only was his frame much different than the other three (reflecting series creator Hirohiko Araki's shift in art style through the years), but the scale of his fight was much more intimate. It wasn't a full on battle with the fate of the world at stake, but instead involved a deadly serial killer mystery in his small town. It was by no means a lesser tale than the others, but it was certainly a nice breath of fresh air considering all of the massive powers and battles seen in the part released before.

