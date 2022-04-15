JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Anime Josuke Confronts Live-Action Rohan

The world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is becoming more popular as time goes on, with the anime not just receiving a new adaptation for the franchise’s sixth part, Stone Ocean, but the spin-off series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan receiving a live-action television series of its own. With a handful of these episodes recently arriving on the streaming service Retrocrush, it seems that the worlds of anime and real-life are meeting once again as the live-action version of Kishibe Rohan meets the voice actor for Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Josuke.

While this might be the first time that these two actors have met, this isn’t the first time that the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has crossed over into the world of live-action. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 was a live-action film that told the story of the fourth part of the anime franchise, in which the sleepy town of Morioh was being terrorized by a Stand wielding serial killer. While it seems that this feature-length film won’t be receiving a sequel, the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki is continuing to tell stories in the universe of the Joestars.

A Twitter User was able to capture the moment on a Japanese game show in which Issey Takahashi and Yuuki Ono were able to meet face-to-face, uniting the worlds of anime and live-action for the characters that each got their starts during the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable in the universe created by Hirohiko Araki:

https://twitter.com/haruharu_aniaka/status/1514582640355340294?s=21&t=rbSNhDCJnl7or6MskAWOtA

Kishibe Rohan is certainly one of the biggest supporting characters introduced over the years in the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with Hirohiko Araki planning to release a new chapter in the spin-off series that follows the mangaka struggling against supernatural threats. With the latest chapter of this spin-off focusing on Rohan battling against a cursed trio and a magic mirror, the mangaka is clearly a favorite of Araki’s as his story continues to be told despite the latest storylines of JoJo, Steelball Run and JoJolion, taking place in an alternate reality.

What do you think of this meeting that unites the worlds of anime and live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.