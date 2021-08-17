JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga Now Available in English Online

✖

Viz Media has now made JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind's manga available online in English through its digital Shonen Jump vault! With the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series making its official anime debut later this year with Netflix, and the eighth part of the series coming to an end in Japan soon, there is no better time than now to catch up with the series' manga run. The first four iterations are currently available in English with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and now part of the fifth is available to read as well.

With the first volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind releasing in English earlier this month, Viz Media has released a digital version into the vault for paid subscribers. This means that the first 15 chapters (that are available in the first volume of the physical release) are now available to read online alongside the first four parts of the series. You can check out the library here for more info if you want to read up too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Chapters 1–15 have been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and read the beginning of this fan favorite arc now! https://t.co/CKjEBfEnd6 pic.twitter.com/Gf2fCSE1iF — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 17, 2021

Viz Media describes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as such, "Golden Wind is here! The highly-acclaimed fifth arc of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shifts the action from Japan to Italy, as Koichi Hirose heads to Europe to find an aspiring gangster named Giorno Giovanna, the secret son of Dio Brando, scourge of the Joestar family. Organized crime meets family drama and unbelievable enemy Stands in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5—Golden Wind!"

There's no better time than ever to jump into the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise as the sixth iteration, Stone Ocean, will soon be releasing worldwide through Netflix this December. The first five seasons of the anime are currently available to stream with Crunchyroll (while the first three parts are streaming with Netflix) if you wanted to catch up that way as well, but this is a good way to see how the manga version of the fifth part kicked off Golden Wind.

Will you be checking out Golden Wind's first few chapters now that they're available online? Excited to see the series continue with a new anime in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!