JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fandom Is Dreading Jojolion's Big Finale
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been running since 1987, with Hirohiko Araki telling the story of the Joestars across not only generations, but alternate realities, and the latest arc of the franchise, JoJolion, is set to end with its next chapter, which has many fans struggling to come to grips with the ending of the story of Josuke and his family. Running for over ten years, the story of JoJolion is set to wrap shortly, with many wondering if Araki will dive into the world of the Joestars with a new story or if the latest installment will be the franchise's last.
The latest chapter of the manga series certainly had its fair share of death, leaving many fans to wonder how the story of Josuke and his family will wrap this summer, bringing to a close the ten-year journey that was definitely one of the weirdest chapters of the series to date.
What do you think of JoJolion coming to a close? Where do you think Araki should take the popular anime franchise moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Happy Birthday!
The 10 year anniversary of his birth.
Josuke is now 10 years old.— Aeonstar @ THE RADIO GAGA INCIDENT (@RadiantAeonstar) July 14, 2021
It's Happening
Holy shit… this is really happening.— STICKER (@StickerTricker) July 14, 2021
Maybe A Break Is Needed
Hot take:— Bored and Tired “Artist” (@SageIsJustVibin) July 14, 2021
Everyone wants a part 9 but seem to forget that Araki is 61 and idk
Maybe needs a break
Like bro this shit takes time
And y’all know how Jojo parts have released slower and slower right?
Just saying 😐
Ouch
Jojo and Berserk gone in the same year pic.twitter.com/WLiniL7GGj— Damn (@BlackManDownBad) July 14, 2021
Breaking Titan?
July 14, 2021
Unreal But Good
Man it's been so long this feels unreal, but the journey has been good!— Alcazar (@AlcazarWay) July 14, 2021
The Boys Have Arrived For A Send Off
FUCK pic.twitter.com/qr6mTemL70— Marko (@_Marko4123) July 14, 2021
A Weird Feeling Indeed
Wow it is ending next month damn. I know others have been reading since it started but for the last two years it has been my monthly read getting excited for the next chapter.
Going to be a weird feeling after that final chapter releases.— Jacob Stiefel (@StiefelJacob) July 14, 2021