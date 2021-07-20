JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fandom Is Dreading Jojolion's Big Finale

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been running since 1987, with Hirohiko Araki telling the story of the Joestars across not only generations, but alternate realities, and the latest arc of the franchise, JoJolion, is set to end with its next chapter, which has many fans struggling to come to grips with the ending of the story of Josuke and his family. Running for over ten years, the story of JoJolion is set to wrap shortly, with many wondering if Araki will dive into the world of the Joestars with a new story or if the latest installment will be the franchise's last.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The latest chapter of the manga series certainly had its fair share of death, leaving many fans to wonder how the story of Josuke and his family will wrap this summer, bringing to a close the ten-year journey that was definitely one of the weirdest chapters of the series to date.

The latest chapter of the manga series certainly had its fair share of death, leaving many fans to wonder how the story of Josuke and his family will wrap this summer, bringing to a close the ten-year journey that was definitely one of the weirdest chapters of the series to date.