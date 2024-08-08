NFL Star Jamaal Williams Wants Everyone to Watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jamaal Williams, famous football player for the New Orleans Saints, hasn’t been shy about his love of all things anime. In the past, the running back has encouraged fans to bring him anime merchandise from beloved franchises such as Pokemon, Naruto, and Dragon Ball. Williams recently took the opportunity to further flex his anime knowledge as he made a major recommendation in the world of the Joestars. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has gained some serious notoriety around the world in recent years and it’s clear that the running back has seen something in the franchise by creator Hirohiko Araki.

The story of the Joestars is one that has been running since Hirohiko Araki introduced the universe via Phantom Blood in the 1980s. The Stand-filled franchise has aired some of the biggest storylines in the manga via anime adaptations, including the aforementioned Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. As of the writing of this article, many anime fans are waiting to see if the next chapter of the anime will be confirmed, Steel Ball Run. Focusing on a horse race across the United States, the upcoming installment, should it become a reality, will be one of the wildest arcs of the series to date.

New Orleans Saints x Joestars

In a fifteen-second video, Jamaal Williams takes the chance to recommend JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to watchers. Aside from the many battles that take place in the anime franchise, Williams also takes the chance to note the fashion that has become such a big part of all the Joestars’ lives. Despite where the Joestars arrive in the timeline, every arc has been fit to burst with some of the stylish attire in any anime franchise.

Currently, Hirohiko Araki is working on the latest arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, The JOJOLands. Introducing two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, two siblings looking for the next big score to make sure their mother is well taken care of, anime fans might be waiting some time to see this one hit at small screen. Before Dragona and Jodie get their own anime adaptation, both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion will need to be brought to life.

