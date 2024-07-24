JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Trademark Sparks Steel Ball Run Anime Rumor

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been quiet for a few years now so far as its anime is concerned. While series creator Hirohiko Araki is working hard on its latest part, many fans are keeping their focus on Steel Ball Run. After all, the anime is primed to put forward at Steel Ball Run series in the wake of Stone Ocean, and new rumors about the anime are sparking thanks to some legal documents.

Over on social media, the JoJo fandom came together after a resurfaced filing for the series surfaced. The documents, as you can see here, date back to 2021. It was then Shueisha put forward a trademark for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, and the application covers a number of areas.

As it turns out, the trademark is good for animation projects amongst other areas. According to the filing, the documents here were registered in June 2022, so Shueisha has cleared any hurdle with Steel Ball Run legally. Now, the question stands whether the publisher intends to put together a production committee any time soon.

Despite this legal filing surfacing, there has been no official word on a Steel Ball Run anime. The show’s team has kept mum on the franchise since the finale of Stone Ocean. Of course, fans have been pleading for any word on Steel Ball Run given the series’ popularity among the JoJo fandom. Still, no updates have been given, and this trademark filing is all we’ve got on the subject.

If you are not caught up with JoJo, well – the series spans pretty far. Araki created the series back in 1987, and it is still rolling out new content to this day. As for Steel Ball Run, the seventh installment of JoJo debuted in 2004 before wrapping in early 2011. Viz Media has not begun its translation of Steel Ball Run as of yet, but hopefully, the English publisher will get to it shortly.

What do you make of this latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rumor?