‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals Giorno’s Complicated Origin Story

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has kicked off its fifth anime series, and Golden Wind has introduced fans to a different Joestar for this era as Giorno Giovanna has a complicated past that was explored in the latest episode.

Explaining why he wants to change the world as a criminal, Giorno’s upbringing was fraught with neglect, abuse, deceit, and surprisingly, hope in the form of the criminal underworld.

Giorno Giovanna is Dio’s son, and somehow he and his mother were able to escape death at Dio’s hands. But she was a neglectful mother that preferred to party than care for her son, so Giorno spent most nights of his childhood alone and trembling in fear. On top of this, his mother later remarried and this step-father wouldn’t feed and beat Giorno when she wasn’t around.

This made Giorno a meek child who didn’t fight back when bullied. One day, he hides a mysterious man from some gangsters. A few months after, the man turns out to be pretty special in the criminal underground and no one picks on Giorno after that. He becomes a private benefactor, always watching over but keeping himself at a distance because he didn’t want the young Giorno to involved himself with the mafia.

To Giorno, the criminals who broke the law provided more hope to him than anything else. With a corrupt police department and politicians, Giorno’s new goal in life is straighten it all out by becoming a “Gang-Star.” So he has a pure motivation at his core like the other Joestars, but it’s hidden beneath a veil of trickery that had hardened Giorno throughout his youth.

When he defeats Bucciarati at the end of the second episode, he makes his first drive to becoming this “Gang-Star” and truly changing the world around him. It just remains to be seen how it will all play out.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.