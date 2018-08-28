‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Shares New Character Spot

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for Part 5 of the series, Golden Wind, to get an anime adaptation for a long time. The wait’s only going to get tougher now thanks to a brand new promo highlighting Leone Abbacchio.

The brief, but intense promo shows fans how coolly Leone and his stand, Moody Blues, make the transition into anime and further hints more detailed character reveals to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting with Giorno Giovanna, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is releasing new promos highlighting each of the series’ new characters before it officially premieres in October. This promo highlighting Leone doesn’t completely reveal his power, but shows just how crucial he is to the story.

In Golden Wind, Leone Abacchio is an ex-cop who is part of the Passione mafia that Giorno is trying to infiltrate. Leone Abacchio’s stand ability allows his Moody Blues to re-enact past events of a location or person with close precision. He mainly uses this ability in the series to investigate crime scenes and the link, and it seems that the anime version of his stand has a neat VHS-like tracking effect over its design.

With four more characters of the core group still yet to be detailed with promos, fans will have something great to hold them over until the series officially makes its premiere October 5, and an English language release from Viz Media sometime later.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.