‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5, ‘Goblin Slayer’ Will Simulcast on Crunchyroll

The Fall 2018 anime season is packed with tons of strong content, and two more of the season’s heavy hitters are now confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll when they premiere later this year.

Crunchyroll confirmed during their industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2018 that they will simulcast both Gobiln Slayer and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind in the United States, Canada, South Africa, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Netherlands, ANZ and Latin America.

To go along with the simulcast announcement, Crunchyroll released new English subbed trailers for both series. If you’re never heard of Goblin Slayer, the series was first created by Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world.

However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the scummy goblin race with extreme prejudice. The anime series will be produced by WHITE FOX and features a voice cast returning from a series of drama CDs.

The cast includes Yuichiro Umehara as the titular Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, it is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s monumental manga series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the anime adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is currently scheduled for a release October 5 in Japan, but Goblin Slayer currently has no concrete release date as of this writing. Are you excited for these major Crunchyroll licenses? Let us know in the comments!